Disha Salian reportedly died after falling from her building

Disha Salin and Varun Sharma Image Credit: Instagram

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salin has died. According to reports, the June 8 incident is being termed as a suicide.

Accounts claim Salin fell from the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai.

Salian, who had earlier worked with actor Varun Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia and comedian Bharti Singh, was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.

Reports claim Salan was living with her fiance at time.

Her parents have already recorded their statement with the police, while Sharma took to his Instagram to post a touching tribute.

Disha Salin Image Credit: Supplied