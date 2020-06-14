The Bollywood star committed suicide and was found in his Mumbai home

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: IANS

As news spread of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, many members of the Bollywood film industry, along with heads of state, came out to mourn the actor, who was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the condolences, mourning the 34-year-old star. “Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

For Bollywood, the actor’s death has sent shockwaves through the fraternity.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was one of the first few to express his shock. “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family.”

“I really can’t believe this. Sushant was a wonderful actor and I still remember the times I spent with him. His performance always inspired me. Deepest condolences to his fans and family. RIP,” tweeted actor Varun Dhawan.

“In tragic shock at the news of #SushantSinghRajput’s sad demise,” posted Swara Bhasker. “Good bye Sushant, we are devastated. Keep your near and dear ones close.”

According to Mumbai Police, the actor committed suicide in his Mumbai home, with news reports claiming the actor was found with a noose around his neck.

Singer Sophie Choudry posted several images of herself spending time with the actor, while putting up an emotional statement mourning his loss. “More profound than people would expect, u had achieved so much but still had so much to do. Wish this was not true...wish u had reached out to someone. I’m gutted & heartbroken. To all those reading this please don’t suffer alone, speak to someone, anyone. #SushantSinghRajput,” she tweeted.

“No... just NO,” tweeted Aditi Rao Hydari.

The actor’s ‘Drive’ co-star Jacqueline Fernadez posted: “Sush... I’m so sorry... RIP,”

“I can’t process this news about #SushantSinghRajput just feel so sorry and sad that even though he was so gifted and was loved by millions somewhere he still felt alone angry and helpless? Love to you brother wherever you are,” posted an emotional Kunal Kemmu.

Rajput’s death also resonated with Pakistani stars, as Saba Qamar posted her shock. “Terrible News! I’m speechless and shocked to the core. He was so full of life and always brought positive energy with him. I still can’t believe he’s no more.”

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a picture of herself with Rajput during happier times, adding: “Just can’t believe this! RIP Sushant.”