Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: Supplied

Update: Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were spotted arriving at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral amidst the downpour in Mumbai. Actress and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also spotted earlier at the hospital, ahead of the last rites.

Rhea Chakraborty Image Credit: ANI

The funeral of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his home on June 14, is being held in Mumbai today.

His father has landed in Mumbai from Patna for the last rites of his son, who hung himself at his Mumbai residence in Bandra.

Sushant Singh's father, centre Image Credit: PTI

Rajput, 34, is survived by his three siblings and his father; his mother died when he was a teenager.

There was no suicide note, according to insiders, but reports claims that he was undergoing treatment for depression for the last six months. The post-mortem report claims that his death was cased by aphyxiation and an investigation is now being conducted.

The sudden death of Rajput has sent shockwaves across Bollywood and re-ignited the debate of mental health and seeking professional help.

Rajput, who has acted in more than a dozen Bollywood films, was a self-made star who made it in the industry on his own merit. He made his debut in 2013 with ‘Kai Po Che!’ and topped it up with hits including ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and ‘Chhichhore’.

His death has also re-ignited the issue of isolation and clannishness prevalent in Bollywood. Producers like Karan Johar, who put out a wordy eulogy on his Instagram remembering the star, and actress Alia Bhatt who made snide remarks about the actor on Johar’s TV show ‘Koffee With Karan’, were called out for their ‘fake’ display of affection by social media users.