As fans still reel from his death 10 days ago, Shekhar Suman wants a CBI enquiry

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final post-mortem report mentions ‘asphyxia due to hanging’, which has been submitted to the Mumbai Police on June 24.

The authorities have ruled out foul play in Rajput’s case, who died by suicide in his apartment on June 14.

According to reports published in Indian media, a team of five doctors have analysed the report and signed the document. Mumbai Police had also written to the Maharashtra forensics department to expedite the process.

The final post-mortem report says there were no struggle marks or external injuries on the actor’s body. His nails were also clean and the death happened due to suicide and no other foul play.

As of today, 23 people, including his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, director Shekhar Kapur, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, his PR Manager Rohini Iyer, Rajput’s cook and his chartered accountant Sanjay Sridhar have all recorded their statement in relation to his suicide.

Rajput’s death has sent shockwaves across Bollywood and re-ignited debates about nepotism and the toxic work culture in Hindi cinema.

Several hashtag trends including #BoycottKhans and #JusticeforSushant has been trending over the last few days.

Shekhar Suman Image Credit: IANS

Actor Shekhar Suman has also formed a forum where he is imploring everyone to pressurise the government to launch a CBI enquiry into the case. He also urged everyone to raise their voices against the ‘tyranny’ and the gang culture in Bollywood.

Rajput’s death has mobilised many movie fans to call out the privileges enjoyed by star kids like Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday.

Suman also warned everyone not to let the collective anger against Rajput’s death die down.

Meanwhile, the self-made actor’s suicide has also propelled other artists to come forward with their own stories of struggles in Bollywood.