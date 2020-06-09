1 of 8
With the last few months of forced lockdown putting many couples in divorce courts or at least on one end of the bickering spectrum, these celebrity pairs have given all of us new relationship goals. Here are those pairs who have renewed our faith in love.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: The one-upmanship between the couple is second only to Reynolds and his fake feud with Hugh Jackman. When the duo aren’t busy hazing each other with the worst pictures they can dig up of each other, they spend time selling ‘Conquer Covid-19’ t-shirts in the #boringtshirtchallenge to raise money for PPE kits. What a swell couple.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: Can this couple do any wrong in the grand scheme of things? If Virat Kohli isn’t playing dinosaur for his wife on camera for the world to see, then the two spend time playing goofballs at home. In one such picture, Kohli happily posted on Instagram: “Our smiles maybe fake but we are not.” We have to agree.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja: Another celebrity couple who haven’t shied away from PDA during their lockdown are the Ahujas. From posting pictures from their palatial home in New Delhi, to Anand flying his wife down to Mumbai to plan her 35th birthday party with her famous family, they have done it all. This is perhaps why Sonam didn’t shy away in lockdown to put up this mush-filled post in honour of her husband, writing: “Appreciation post for the best husband in the world who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I love you @anandahuja and I’m so grateful for you.”
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Social media’s favourite celebrity couple after John Legend and Chrissy Teigen of course, have spent most of lockdown doing what matters – spending quality time with each other and their respective families. However, the couple’s plans to get married in the summer, reportedly in Italy, were derailed with the pandemic striking globally. From what we know, the wedding will now take a backseat until things settle down. But that didn’t stop the smitten Rodriguez to post this message of love for his lady: “There’s nothing better than being together with everyone, family and friends, celebrating life. Especially right now, I think its extra important to remember good times like these. I try to focus on the positive and the moments that really make me smile. I encourage you to do the same and look ahead to the time when you can create more of these moments with your friends and family.”
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Giving everyone reason to celebrate their romance, the high profile celebrity couple continue to fill their social media timelines with love for each other. Chopra Jonas’ last post was a picture of the couple on their first date, where the actress wrote: “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.”
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Another couple who share a goofy on and off screen relationship are DeepVeer, who constantly remind us that love can be fun as well. While the Bollywood stars did a lot of a social media chatting with fans during lockdown, they also spent time appreciating each other, with Padukone cooking up some feasts for her husband. As they say, a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: The ultimate social media kind and queen have been spending quality time in lockdown with each other and fans while hosting concerts, a tea party with their two children and raising money to bail out those arrested in the George Floyd protests. This is a fairytale romance that give us all couple goals.
