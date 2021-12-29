The actress took to her social media to make the announcement

Actress Amala Paul receives her UAE golden visa honour Image Credit: Instagram/AmalaPaul

South Indian actress and producer Amala Paul, who has acted in a string of successful Tamil and Malayalam films, is the latest celebrity to be bestowed the UAE golden visa honour.

“They say go for Gold, and for gold I went! Received UAE’s Golden Visa today. Feeling absolutely fantastic. Thank you to everyone that made this happen,” wrote Paul.

With this, she joins an illustrious plank of actors who have been granted the UAE golden visa. Earlier, actors including Tovino Thomas, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj and John Abraham have all been given a nod by the region for their cultural prowess.

The UAE golden visa holders are granted 10-year residency and actors like Prithviraj has spoken about how this will bring in more Malayalam films to this region.

Paul has acted in several blockbusters including ‘Aadai’, a tale of a young woman who gets trapped in a room after an office party goes horribly wrong.

“In movies, we mostly see girls with maximum two shades: either she’s cute, girl-next-door who’s occasionally bold or she’s a ‘billi’ [catty], an angry vamp. These are the stereotypes. But when Kamini’s role [in ‘Aadai’ came to me, I realised she had several shades of grey. She was human and wasn’t trying to be perfect or trying to please everyone. Everything about ‘Aadai’ was original,” Paul said in an earlier interview.

Paul is also a popular name in the Malayalam film industry. Her coming-of-age drama ‘Oru Indian Pranayakatha’, has immense repeat value.

Amala Paul Image Credit: Supplied

Her Tamil blockbuster ‘Mynaa’ (2013), a doomed romance that saw her play the title role, won her several awards and she is often referred to as ‘Mynaa Amala Paul’, a testament to the enduring popularity of that film.