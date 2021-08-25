Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: AP

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and South Indian hero Allu Arjun have clinched the top three spots in a survey that analysed the top ten in-demand actors of the world.

According to the survey conducted by Parrot Analytics, these three Indian actors rule that list, followed by actors such as Sung Hoon, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, Salman Khan and Tom Hiddleston. The demands for Indian talents have spiked among streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. Perhaps their soaring popularity also indicates that these platforms are keen to make inroads into the Indian entertainment scene.

In the United States, ‘Loki’ star Hiddleston has emerged the most in-demand actor in the United States. Plus, four of the top ten US actors have had significant roles in Marvel projects, including Chris Evans, Zendaya, and Scarlett Johansson.

Bollywood superstar Khan may not have enjoyed a movie release in the last two years, but his popularity hasn’t taken a hit despite his low-profile on the big screen.

South Indian actor Allu Arjun has always been a formidable force in the Telugu film industry. In an exclusive interview with Gulf News in 2019, Arjun spoke about how he hopes to expand his horizons as an actor,

“It’s been 16 years since I started my journey into the entertainment industry and it has been a delight. Till now I have been focusing on regional language movies — predominantly Telugu. But now I am in the process of exploring other languages and other markets along with the Hindi film industry,” said Arjun.