1 of 11
Today is Raksha Bandhan, a Hindu festival that honours the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, a sister will tie a thread around her brother – a symbol of her affection for him. The brother will in turn hand over a gift (generally money) as a token of his love for her. In doing so, he also offers her protection and support against the world. Here’s a look at how Bollywood’s celebs are marking the happy occasion.
Image Credit: Insta/anushkasharma
2 of 11
Akshay Kumar shared a vintage picture with his sister Alka and penned an emotional post: "My go to person when I’m in a dilemma, someone who’s always stood by my side, corrected me when I’m wrong, happiest for my achievements. The most selfless person I know, my sister Alka ♥️ I wouldn’t have been the person I am without you....".
Image Credit: Insta/akshaykumar
3 of 11
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a photo of herself with her mother Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote, “Happy Rakhi to the BEST. love you so much."
Image Credit: Insta/riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
4 of 11
Yami Gautam who recently married her Uri: The Surgical Strike director, Aditya Dhar shared an unseen picture with brother Ojas from her wedding day: 'Helping me take a leap...' "Helping me take a leap towards my next step, my little Ojas, I didn't realise you grew up so fast... Holding hands and being each other's strength and support forever & ever! Happy Rakshabandhan @ojas_gautam."
Image Credit: Insta/yamigautam
5 of 11
Kiara gushed over her baby brothers in a series of images, expressing her love for them. The actress favorite of the group appeared to be the youngest and cutest, charmingly devouring a cookie. Kiara's Raksha Bandhan greeting to her brothers read, "#HappyRakhi to my 4 beautiful baby bros I love you more than you can imagine. God bless you monkeys."
Image Credit: Insta/kiaraaliaadvani
6 of 11
Zoya Akhtar shared a picture with her brother Farhan Akhtar. She wrote, “Farhan & Me #happyrakshabandhan #brotherandsister #unbreakable #foreverperson."
Image Credit: Insta/zoieakhtar
7 of 11
Randeep Hooda has a sweet wish for his Doctor sister Anjali. He posted: ''We all know who’s been protecting whom 🙈😂 Bond #rakshabandhan @anjalihoodamd tied the #rakhi from her and @dalbir4275 ji !!.''
Image Credit: Insta/randeephooda
8 of 11
The Kapoor siblings: Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor who share many similarities in addition to their love for acting and production wished his sister: 'Ek hazaaron mein...'.
Image Credit: Insta/tusshark89
9 of 11
Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to post a video of her and her brother celebrating Rakhi.
Image Credit: Insta/madhuridixitnene
10 of 11
Anushka Sharma posted a throw back photo with her brother Karnesh, calls her bond with 'unbreakable'. She tweeted: ''The unbreakable bond ... @kans26 ❤️''.
Image Credit: Insta/ anushkasharma
11 of 11
Every year, both sisters post gorgeous selfies with rakhi tied around their wrists. Taapsee Pannu wished sister Shagun by posting: Coz the protectors don’t really have a gender! #HappyRakshabandhan my minions 🤪! P.S- yes I force them to tie Rakhi to me 😜 coz I am the eldest one hence I CAN!
Image Credit: Insta/taapsee