Gulf News reveals his family flew out after reports of the actor's cancer diagnosis

Sanjay Dutt and wife Manyata Dutt. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife, producer Manyata Dutt, and their twin children flew to India on August 11 from Dubai through a special charter flight, Gulf News can reveal.

This comes soon after news reports claimed that the acting legend has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer.

In a shocking development, reports emerged on August 11 that the ‘Sadak 2’ star was diagnosed with lung cancer and that he would be heading to the United States for medical treatment.

While the actor is yet to confirm the news, he took to his social media and informed his fans that he was taking a sabbatical from work and urged everyone not to speculate about his health condition.

Dubai-based Indian businessman Rahul Tulpule played a key role in securing necessary permissions from local and Maharashtra authorities to make sure that Manyata and her children reached home rapidly and safely. A special charter was arranged for Dutt’s family to fly back in the midst of their family crisis.

Dutt’s family were in Dubai during the COVID-19 outbreak in the last few weeks, but chose to travel back to Mumbai to be with the actor. Manyata and the children had been reportedly staying in an apartment in Dubai Marina when the coronavirus curbs and travel restrictions came into effect.

A few days ago, Dutt was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he complained of a tightness in his chest. He felt breathless and thought it best to seek a professional’s help.

But a few hours after he tweeted the news of him being discharged from the hospital, actors including Adhyayan Suman and journalist Komal Nahta took to Twitter to announce Dutt’s cancer diagnosis.

The actor, who has survived in Bollywood for over three decades, has several hits to his credit including ‘Khal Nayak’ and the ‘Munna Bhai’ series.

The trailer for his upcoming film ‘Sadak 2’ was revealed on August 12 amid the outpouring of sympathy and support for the star.