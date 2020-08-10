1 of 11
It’s always fun to see a challenge gone viral, especially when your favourite celebrity dives head-first into it. From the ice bottle challenge to the bottle cap challenge, we’ve been engaged by them all. And now it’s time to step up the dial. Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has started a new face-off where one shares a collage of various moods from January – before the pandemic really took hold in most countries – to September (read as the mood right now). Here’s a look at what some other stars feel their year has been like so far…
Witherspoon's original meme begins with her looking polished and positive – as last seen in ‘Legally Blonde’ - and ends with her looking rather more frazzled – a still from the emotional hitchhiking drama ‘Wild’. She posted; 'Yup #2020challenge.'
The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor Kajol showcased her different moods in quirky collage, perfectly capturing the mood with photos for each month this year. The star is seen is from smiling and winking to a teary eyed mode. She captioned the post : Just.... 2020 Mood!
Check out ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra’s funny looks. Her collage shows the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress in a happy mood at the beginning of the year. Then it changes to sad and eventually you see her smacking her head against a glass. She posted: 'Same @reesewitherspoon @mindykaling @kerrywashington'
Health and fitness diva Malaika Arora shared a collage while she eats doughnuts. The star seems to be going from a guilt trip with sad faces, to enjoying her doughnut guilt trip. She wrote next to her post: ''Hmmmm..... #myyearsofar''.
The ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actor Janhvi Kapoor gave her own twist to the viral challenge and shared an intriguing collage, from indulging in binging to striking poses at events. She aptly captioned: '🤞🏻🤞🏻 about September ☘️🍃🌼🌞🌈'.
Speaking of her mood in the past months, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actor Swara Bhasker too posted a fun collage to her Instagram. In the collage, Swara is seen enjoying driving a car, to sharing crying pictures. She wrote: Can we welcome 2021 already? 😏😣
Preity Zinta too tried her hands on the 2020 Challenge and shared an absorbing collage featuring her different mood in the first nine months of the year. From flaunting her dimpled cheeks to pulling her hair the ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ actor captioned the post as: 'Moods of 2020 #2020Challenge #mood'
The Mindy Project actor and Witherspoon's bestie Mindy Kaling shared her collage and posted: 'Pretty much. Inspired by @reesewitherspoon'.
Vanity fair cover girl Viola Davis posted : 'I’d have to agree with @ReeseWitherspoon, @MindyKaling and @KerryWashington about 2020! 🤣❤️'.
Naomi Watts brought a lot of drama to her roles - and to this meme and posted: '2020 so far... 'Inspired by @reesewitherspoon and @mindykaling''
