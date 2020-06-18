Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan had a special visitor drop in while he was on an online interview — son Taimur.
The star (the older one, not the three-year-old) was speaking over a video call with journalist Anupama Chopra about his career-defining movies, when his son with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan casually popped into the frame — maybe for a hug?
Saif laughed it off, giving the kid a kiss on the cheek, while Chopra gushed over Taimur’s cuteness. The journalist couldn’t help but call the little one “gorgeous”, to which Taimur responded “I am not”. When Said told his son she was calling him handsome, Taimur politely said thank you.
Saif is known for starring in films such as ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Being Cyrus’ and ‘Omkara’.