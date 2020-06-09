1 of 7
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrated her 35th birthday on June 9 with her family in Mumbai. She didn’t let the lockdown in Mumbai dampen the revelry.
Her actor-father Anil Kapoor took to his social media to wish his darling daughter on her special day.
“To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screem and an icon with an inimitable style. She’s my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know (the only person I am [expletive] scared of) & now a bonafide master chef!,” said Kapoor.
The doting dad also posted a series of images of his daughter in various stages of her life.
Meanwhile, the birthday girl was thrilled that she got to fly down to Mumbai from Delhi for her birthday.
Her husband seems to be the one who orchestrated the celebrations. Cakes in the shape of 35 and balloons studded her party.
On her birthday, Kapoor Ahuja also gave a huge shout out to her husband with a syrupy post. “The best husband in the world which gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday,” said Kapoor Ahuja.
