The Amazon Original Series is set in Jodhpur and is a tale of two young musicians

Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik. Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Can two musicians who find joy in two contrasting genres find a happy ending?

Amazon Prime Video’s new web series ‘Bandish Bandits’ will wade into that territory on August 4 as it rolls out a story about a young couple who love pop music and classical music.

Starring new talents Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry as two disparate musicians who fall in love despite their differences forms the crux of the new show.

“Bandish Bandits is a blend of Indian traditions seeped in music that beautifully describes young love, ambition, passion and family values in a simple, yet powerful manner,” said Bhowmik during a virtual press conference.

Chaudhry, who plays an ambitious pop star in the series, describes ‘Bandish Bandits’ as a story of Radhe and Tamanna who will take on you on a journey of love and music.

“Working with director Anand Tiwari has always been something I had wanted to do, so being part of ‘Bandish Bandits’ is nothing short of serendipitous. I could not have asked for a better setting to work and learn more about acting, that too from some of the most talented and respected actors in India. I believe the show is a heart-warming journey of music and love and think it is something the audience would very much enjoy watching,” she said.

The song-heavy series is composed by Bollywood trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

“There is only good music and bad music,” said composer Shankar when asked if you need to be a music purist to enjoy this series.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah also plays a pivotal role in this series.

“I just go by instincts when I choose a role ... The gut instinct might stem from my want to earn more money, or because the project is being shot in Switzerland or some other factor. But I just go by instinct when I choose to play a role,” said Shah in Hindi.

The series is produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra (‘Bang Baaja Baaraat’) and directed by Anand Tiwari (‘Love Per Square Foot’).