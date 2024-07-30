Emirati content creator Ahmad Al Marzooqi is a huge fan of Bollywood movies, but he was not familiar with South Indian films. So, when the makers of Mammootty-starrer ‘Turbo’ approached him to lend his voice as a dubbing artist for a Malayalam movie, he was doubtful about whether he could pull it off.

“I was very sceptical at first and kept making excuses, but I eventually relented after seeing the teaser of the original film. I had never seen a Malayalam film in my life and had only watched Hindi movies. When they chose me for a Malayalam film, I worried about whether I would even understand the script. Thankfully, everything went well,” said Marzooqi in an interview with Gulf News.

The Arabic version of ‘Turbo’, out in UAE cinemas on August 2, marks a significant milestone as it’s billed as one of the first few Emirati-dubbed Malayalam films to enjoy a theatrical release in this region. Seventeen voice artists, including 11 young Emirati talents, have joined forces to launch this pioneering project, emphasising the empowerment of local talent in the entertainment industry, both nationally and internationally. The original, which released in India and globally earlier this year, opened to mixed reviews.

Notably, Mammootty’s voice has been dubbed by an Indian content creator, Ahmad Salah, who is fluent in Arabic, while Marzooqi was called upon to dub the character of Mammootty’s manager, Andrew, played by seasoned actor Dileesh Pothan.

The team was so impressed with his Arabic diction and voice that he was asked to contribute to additional roles, totalling four characters.

“I was asked to cry in the scene featuring Mammootty’s on-screen father. That part, which had the people in the dubbing studio applauding, has made it to the trailer, but my main role as Andrew has been reserved for the big screen. I also did a voice-over for a chai [tea] vendor in the film. The whole experience was brilliant,” said Marzooqi. Despite this being his first attempt at participating in a Malayalam film, he believes it won’t be his last.

Mammootty in 'Turbo', which released in India earlier this June. The film will see an Arabic version soon

“I have a deep voice in this film, and I really hope people connect with the Arabic version and all our characters. Andrew looks tough and gruff on the outside, but is a softie within. He just appears macho. And did you know that if you bend your body slightly to your right, you tend to speak in a deeper voice? It was such a learning experience,” Marzooqi explained.

Usually, tentpole South Indian blockbusters like ‘RRR’ and the ‘Baahubali’ franchise have been dubbed in Arabic when screened on local television channels. But ‘Turbo’s’ Arabic-language release in theatres this weekend could open doors, believes Marzooqi. Interestingly, in the Arabic version, the main character Turbo Jose's name has been changed to Jasim Turbo.

“We all love Bollywood films in Hindi, but this would give Emiratis and other Arab movie fans a much-needed exposure to South Indian films. And what better film than a Mammootty-starrer? He’s one of the biggest superstars in India. This has opened doors like never before. We are connecting two countries through cinema.”