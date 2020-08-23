Copy of India_Chopra_Jonas_Wedding_75209.jpg-038e2
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Image Credit: AP
Also in this package

Reminiscing about a trip to Paris, actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday revealed how she is always mistaken for a French person.

The ‘Queen’ actor shared some never-seen-before pictures on Twitter through her team’s account and said, “Paris. I like France but wherever I travel America, Europe, Middle East people just assume I am French, they even speak to me in French.”

See also

“When I say I am Indian they assume I am French based in India, worse with my friends from north east everyone assume they are Chinese,” she added.

Ranaut took a walk down memory lane as she posted pictures from some of her cherished moments in France.

In the first picture, the ‘Panga’ actress is seen posing in a hotel lobby. Another picture shows her posing with friends at dinner.

Earlier, the ‘Gangster’ star announced her Twitter debut and expressed her excitement while she asked fans for their support.