Reminiscing about a trip to Paris, actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday revealed how she is always mistaken for a French person.
The ‘Queen’ actor shared some never-seen-before pictures on Twitter through her team’s account and said, “Paris. I like France but wherever I travel America, Europe, Middle East people just assume I am French, they even speak to me in French.”
“When I say I am Indian they assume I am French based in India, worse with my friends from north east everyone assume they are Chinese,” she added.
Ranaut took a walk down memory lane as she posted pictures from some of her cherished moments in France.
In the first picture, the ‘Panga’ actress is seen posing in a hotel lobby. Another picture shows her posing with friends at dinner.
Earlier, the ‘Gangster’ star announced her Twitter debut and expressed her excitement while she asked fans for their support.