Ok so sometimes celebrities seem like they aren’t constrained by the laws of science. Some can seemingly give birth and head to pre-baby fit levels in weeks. Others yo-yo between weight-classes for roles so easily that it takes a while to follow where they’re at. It’s a lot to aspire to. But before you give yourself a headache trying to follow their path, look at these inspiring stars whose journey is very, very relatable. It’s taken blood, sweat and tears to get here, they’ll tell you…
The Aussie star is known for a witty, fun personality as much as she’s known for her curvy figure. And it’s not like she ever let it get her down. But for the past few months, it’s not her singing talent – as displayed in the ‘Pitch perfect’ series – or her comic timing – think 2019 hit ‘Isn't It Romantic’ – that’s getting her noticed. It’s her much, much slimmer figure.
She’s been going for hikes and hitting the gym and it’s certainly paying off. The actress has dropped 18kg this year – with a little help from her trainer of course. The personal trainer told Fox News that the tips that have helped her get on track are focusing on nutrition, working out five days a week, balanced “supplementation and multivitamins” and “recovering well, this includes stretching, sleeping well, making sure you're not stressed etc.”
Missy Elliot has always been a star performer. From her ‘Get Your Freak On’ video to her little part in the all-star cast ‘Lady Marmalade’, this is a woman who knows how to get stuff done. Still, the once-so-busy rapper who would get her eyelashes and make-up done as she slept, has changed her life around in the past decade. In 2008, Missy was diagnosed with Grave’s Disease – an auto immune issue that messes with thyroid glands.
She got it under control though and with the right diet and exercise plan – which apparently meant cutting junk food to ‘two cupcakes a month’ – she lost so much weight, that she began to look almost like a different person. Her musical talent though? Still the same.
It may just have been baby fat, or that he needed to beef up for the role, but British actor Harry Melling who played the obnoxious fat cousin of Harry Potter in the famous series, has shed so much weight that it’s only the dedicated fans of the franchise that will recognize him. (You can catch him on The Order, out now on Netflix, playing another entitled brat.) The story goes that he’d begun to get fit even while working on the Harry Potter series and had dropped so much weight by the end of it that he almost got recast
"I do look a bit different because Dudley was a very piggish character and about three years ago I lost a considerable amount of weight," he told ‘The Movie Network’ "It was quite funny because I had a big fat suit on in this film and face prosthetic. It was bizarre, you feel really big, and my mobility was affected. However, it is amazing to feel light but within someone that should feel really heavy. So that was a fascinating contrast."
He may be supertalented, but that hasn’t meant actor –screenwriter-producer-director-and-comic Jonah Hill escaped from self-confidence issues. "I spent most of my young adult life listening to people say I was fat, gross, and unattractive," he told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show back in 2018. "And it’s only in the last four years writing and directing my movie, Mid90s, that I’ve started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head." Since then he’s come a long way though – with a leaner, meaner look – by working with a nutritionist and working out at a gym.
We’ve come a long way since the days of Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey’s reality TV days – where, she once called tuna chicken. But the svelte blond has had her share of hardships in the decades since. In 2009, after she wore a snug, high-waisted pair of jeans to a concert, she was fat shamed across social media - she has since spoken about the mental trauma and eating issues this led to. Now however, it’s her critics who are eating their words. Earlier this year, the mother of three slipped (comfortably) into a pair of jeans that was 14 years old!
It's not every day you get to play a superhero –some sacrifices must be made. In the case of ‘Knocked Up’ actor Seth Rogen’s case, a part in the ‘Green Hornet’ meant a diet adjustment. This led to a dramatic weight loss though – he kicked 14kg in 10 weeks! And then kept on going. Here he is at his slimmest best,
When the gorgeous Adele showed us her dramatic weight-loss earlier this year, it was something to stare at. But she stepped it up. After a 45kg drop, she’s gone and coloured her hair blond and decided to keep curls. Unrecognisable – until she says something, that this. There’s no mistaking the notes of the ‘Hello’ singer. Her diet secret? Something called the sirtfood diet, that works to boost the protein called sirtuin. What can she eat? Well, blueberries, strawberries, turmeric, walnuts, onions, green tea, and even dark chocolate
When we first met Jennifer Hudson, she had just gotten off a cruise boat. She had been a-travelling and was now trying out for ‘American Idol 3’, where music mogul Simon Cowell had taken a dislike to her. Each performance was an exercise in rudeness. But she persevered. She went on to come in third in that year’s competition and then went on to win roles such as the one that would get her an Oscar (Dreamgirls). Cowell of course apologized for his behavior. And Hudson went on to shine across the entertainment industry. She used this determination of hers to also get fit. And even more fabulous.
