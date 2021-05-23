Shreya Ghoshal Image Credit: GN Archives

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya who welcomed a baby boy on Saturday.

The singer shared the news on social media with her fans thanking everyone for their blessings. “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. Shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy,” she posted on Instagram.

The 37-year-old’s post was soon peppered with messages from her famous friends from Bollywood with singer Jonaita Gandhi sending a congratulatory message, while Neeti Mohan writing: “Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful news. Hope you and the baby are doing well. Lots of love and congratulations from the Mohan & Pandya family.”

Singer-actress Sophie Choudary added: “Huge huge congrats my dearest @shreyaghoshal & @shiladitya .. May God bless him with the best of health and happiness always. Tons of love to you all.”

“YES!!! GUPLU 2.0, for the win!!! Congratulations, @shreyaghoshal and @shiladitya ! Finally my Nishachar friend will have a reason to stay up late!! Love you guys!” posted music composer Vishal Dadlani.

The singer had announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March with a post that came with a picture of herself flaunting a baby bump. Dressed in a blue and green ensemble, Ghoshal posted: “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”