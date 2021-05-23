Congratulations are in order for Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya who welcomed a baby boy on Saturday.
The singer shared the news on social media with her fans thanking everyone for their blessings. “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. Shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy,” she posted on Instagram.
The 37-year-old’s post was soon peppered with messages from her famous friends from Bollywood with singer Jonaita Gandhi sending a congratulatory message, while Neeti Mohan writing: “Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful news. Hope you and the baby are doing well. Lots of love and congratulations from the Mohan & Pandya family.”
Singer-actress Sophie Choudary added: “Huge huge congrats my dearest @shreyaghoshal & @shiladitya .. May God bless him with the best of health and happiness always. Tons of love to you all.”
“YES!!! GUPLU 2.0, for the win!!! Congratulations, @shreyaghoshal and @shiladitya ! Finally my Nishachar friend will have a reason to stay up late!! Love you guys!” posted music composer Vishal Dadlani.
The singer had announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March with a post that came with a picture of herself flaunting a baby bump. Dressed in a blue and green ensemble, Ghoshal posted: “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”
The singer tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a low key affair in 2015. This is their first child together.