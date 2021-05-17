1 of 10
Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai, the city is already struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, with full fury bringing heavy rains, strong gales of over 75-85 kmph, which wreaked havoc by uprooting scores of trees, damaged some homes, and disrupted road traffic. Many celebrities have taken to social media to advise their followers to stay indoors and stay safe.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
Kareena shared the same message by the BMC on her Insta story with the sticker 'Ghar par raho'.
Image Credit: Insta/kareenakapoorkhan
3 of 10
Her sister Karisma Kapoor shared a boomerang of the view from her balcony on Instagram. She wrote, "Hang in, stay safe #cyclonetauktae."
Image Credit: Insta/herealkarismakapoor
4 of 10
Alia retweeted BMC's message about remaining indoors during the cyclone and encouraged others to do the same.
Image Credit: Insta/aliaabhatt
5 of 10
Sending out a social message with a hint of humour, Kartik Aaryan, posted an intriguing throwback picture from his teenage days. The picture sees a younger Aaryan dressed in a black T-shirt and matching wayfarers. The actor wrote in the caption that the cyclone has given us one more reason to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic with a post "#Tauktae One more reason to stay inside."
Image Credit: Insta/kartikaaryan
6 of 10
Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had appealed to all to stay safe while staying at home amid the Cyclone Tauktae. "The effects of the #CycloneTauktae have begun .. rains in Mumbai .. please be safe and protected .. prayers as ever," the senior actor tweeted on May 16.
Image Credit:
7 of 10
On her Instagram posts, mom to be Dia Mirza shared the lead of the tiffin-delivery service 'Khaana Chahiye.' Over the next three days, 30,000 meals will be distributed to those who have been evacuated from Mumbai's coastal areas.
Image Credit: Insta/diamirzaofficial
8 of 10
Diana Penty tweeted, "Hope everyone is safe and well in Mumbai. Please stay home and take care! #CycloneTauktae."
Image Credit: Insta/dianapenty
9 of 10
During the cyclone, Kriti Kharbanda asked her fans to rescue stray dogs and cats. “Guys, let's not leave the house unless it's absolutely necessary. Please be cautious. I implore you to take in stray cats and dogs in your area,” the actor wrote.
Image Credit: Insta/kriti.kharbanda
10 of 10
Jacqueline Fernandez posted a shot from her balcony on her instagram story ''And it begins.”
Image Credit: Insta/jacquelinef143