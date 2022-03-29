1 of 12
Bollywood celebrities command a massive fan following across the globe and we have often swooned over them and had crushes on these stars. However, celebrities are just like us and have been star-struck by others famous people too. Indian actors have time and again confessed to admiring and even having crushes on Hollywood celebrities. The most recent name drop comes from ‘Jalsa’ and ‘Delhi Crime’ actor Shefali Shah, who confessed to writing a letter to her favourite Bollywood star. Here’s a look at who’s crushing on whom.
Jalsa’ star Shefali Shah recently revealed that she used to have a crush on Aamir Khan. She apparently penned her feelings and sent it off to the star along with a photograph of hers. His reaction … well that remains under wraps.
Shraddha Kapoor has been fangirling over Hrithik Roshan ever since his movie debut back in ‘Kaho Na Pyar Hai’. She admitted in an interview that her room had a number of posters featuring the ‘War’ star and even magazine cut-outs.
Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan, who is a frequent UAE visitor, has no dearth of talent wanting to work alongside him in a movie. The actor however admits there is one person with whom he is longing to act – Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.
Alia Bhatt had said that had a crush on actor Shahid Kapoor, who she starred with in ‘Shaandaar’.
Beauty-queen-turned-actor Deepika Padukone has a soft spot for ‘Titanic’ star – and Oscar winner - Leonardo Di Caprio. She told media in an interview that she and her sister had a huge poster of him in their room and would kiss it good night.
Ayushmann Khurrana said that Preity Zinta has been his crush since he was in college.
Beware, Deepika! In the competition, you have Bebo with you. Kareena has a massive crush on Leonardo DiCaprio too…!
Ranbir Kapoor has often confessed to having a crush on Madhuri Dixit. But did you know, he also admires Justin Timberlake’s wife, star Jessica Biel?
Katrina Kaif reportedly likes vampires. No, not really. But she does have a crush on an actor who played one in the ‘Twilight’ movies, Robert Pattinson. Kaif reportedly likes his acting style as well as his looks. (He did some stellar work post the teen series you know…just saying.)
Rani Mukerji is known for her charismatic performances and her flair for getting under the character’s skin. It’s no wonder that her celebrity crush is one with a dynamite movie list to his credit. Brad Pitt has played everyone from Achilles in ‘Troy’ to Cliff Booth in ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’
Priyanka Chopra, the Mary Kom of Bollywood, has a crush for two Hollywood hotties: Gerard Butler and Robert Pattinson.
