Dilip Kumar Image Credit: IANS
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s brother Ehsan Khan is still battling COVID-19 and is in critical condition, Kumar’s wife has said.

In an interview with Times of India, Saira Banu also said the family is still coming to terms with the death of Kumar’s other brother Aslam due to the coronavirus on August 21.

“It is so unfortunate that Aslam bhai succumbed to the coronavirus; we really don’t know how to cope with this loss,” Banu, 76, said.

“Pray for Ehsan bhai, who’s struggling in the ICU. He’s breathless. I hope he goes back home fine,” she added.

Octogenarians Ehsan and Aslam were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Mumbai on August 16 after they complained of breathlessness.

Banu also said that Kumar, 97, and his brothers didn’t live together, but they lived with their sister Farida.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Image Credit: AFP

“I am saying this because after hearing that Ehsan bhai and Aslam bhai had been infected with coronavirus, several people started calling me to ask about Dilip saab’s health; they thought Ehsan bhai and Aslam bhai stayed with us. Let me tell you I haven’t moved out of home for the past five months ever since the pandemic engulfed us,” she was quoted as saying.

In March, Kumar had tweeted that “Saira [Banu, his wife] has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection.”

Kumar is known for starring in films such as ‘Mughal-E-Azam’ (1960), ‘Devdas’ (1955) and ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ (1967).