The residential building Prabhukunj, where playback legend Lata Mangeshkar lives, was sealed by Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement released by the legendary singer’s family, she and and her relatives are safe.
“We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhukunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building and it is mandatory to take these precautions,” the statement read. “Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations were a simple familial one this time, to cooperate and support social distancing.”
The statement further added: “Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members, especially. We, as a building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well-being and safety of all the senior citizens especially, and all the other residing members as well. By God’s grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe!”
Mangeshkar, 90, lives in the building with her family.
Concerns have been growing as India battles the pandemic with a fast growth rate in cases. Actress Genelia D’Souza also just revealed she has recovered from COVID-19, while earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and grandchild Aaradhya had all tested positive.
Legendary singer SP Balasubramanium is currently in hospital after being diagnosed with the virus.