Actor Abhishek Bachhan is sick of being in the hospital. On Wednesday, the ‘Dostana’ actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his "My Care Board".. The board details Abhishek's diet, doctors treating him, and discharge plan among many other things. The word "No" is written next to the word "Discharge". Captioning the image, he wrote: "Hospital day: 26, Discharge plan: NO!. On July 11, Bachchan revealed he was COVID-19 positive.
He had tested positive for coronavirus along with his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan. While Big B recently recovered from the deadly virus, Abhishek is still on the mend in Nanavati hospital. Meanwhile, Abhishek’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who also contracted the deadly virus, were asymptomatic and they tested negative on July 27. In the comment section celebrities sent their best wishes for his speedy recovery. Here’s a look at who said what
This is of course not the first photo Abhishek has shared from his journey. He has been sharing photos of nature and the sky from his hospital bed - and once he posted a picture of the corridor outside his room. He captioned this image: “Light at the end of the tunnel! #latenightwalks.”
Director and bestie Farah Khan, who worked with Abhishek in ‘Happy New Year’, posted: 'Get well soon junior.'
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, "Cmon Bhaiyyu."
Actor Ritesh Deshmukh reacted to the post as well, writing: "Chain kuli ki main kuli ki chain." This is a dialogue made iconic by Abhishek’s father, Amitabh, in the 1982 movie ‘Satte Pe Satta’. This was used as a cross between a battle cry and family motto in the movie.
'Gully' Boy director Zoya Akhtar (right) commented :Soon Soon Soon ❤️
Award-winning fashion designer Manish Malhotra replied in emojis. "❤️👍," he wrote.
Veteran actor and a close family friend of the Bacchans, Nitu Kapoor, wife of the late Rishi Kapoor, posted, hearts and hands joined in prayer. “❤️❤️❤️💪💪💪💪💪.”
Anil Kapoor recently completed 41 years in Bollywood and sent best wishes for his speedy recovery by posting these emoji's : "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗👊👊👊"
TV anchor and actress Neha Dhupia, who worked with Junior Bachchan in 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' posted: ' speedy recovery' @bacchan
