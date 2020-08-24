1 of 9
Every year, after celebrating the Hindu deity Ganesh’s birth and performing the corresponding ritual, devotees perform Ganesh visarjan, or immersion of the idol. Here’s a look at how celebrities followed tradition – while keeping it COVID-19 precaution friendly. ‘Super 30’ actor Hrithik Roshan and his family (above) undertook an environment-friendly family-only approach. Former couple, now friends Hrithik and Sussanne, and their kids - Hrehaan and Hridhaan – along with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s sister, Sunaina, and another family members were present.
Image Credit: Insta/pinkieroshan
'Dabangg' actor Salman Khan’s family celebrate the festival with great fanfare, and they came out in full force for the immersion at actor Sohail Khan’s home.
Image Credit: ANI
This was not a very simple affair – not only was the Khan clan there, some industry friends had also been invited.
Image Credit: ANI
Salman Khan was also seen distributing sweets to people outside Sohail's residence , while wearing a mask and adhering to social distancing norms.
Image Credit: ANI
‘Saaho’ actress Shraddha Kapoor, looking pretty in pink, smiled for paparazzi alongside her aunt, Padmini Kohlapure, and mum, Shivangi Kolhapure, as they went about their business.
Image Credit: ANI
Actress Shilpa Shetty, husband, Raj Kundra and son, Viaan, in shades of yellow, danced their hearts out to the beats of the dhol (Indian musical instrument) before the visarjan ritual. Shilpa and Raj Kundra became parents to a baby girl named Samisha earlier this year.
Image Credit: actress
After hosting the festivities for one-and-a-half days, the actress wrapped up the celebrations with an eco-friendly Ganpati visarjan at home.
Image Credit: PTI
Ananya Panday held on to her little 'Ganesha' statue for as long as she could. She put a picture of herself doing this on Instagram, with a caption that read: "Miss you already! Come back sooon❤️ #GanpatiBappaMoryaPudhchyaVarshiLavkarYa✨."
Image Credit: Insta/ananyapanday
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a black and white selfie with a red bindi on his forehead as he took part in Ganpati visarjan at home and posted on social media: ‘Prayers and visarjan done... This #GaneshChaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow upon you and your loved ones, blessings and happiness... Ganpati Bappa Morya!’
Image Credit: Insta/iamsrk