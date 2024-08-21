Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is basking in the success of her latest horror comedy 'Stree 2', has added another feather to her fashionable cap.

She has surpassed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Instagram by reaching the 91.4 million followers count compared to PM Modi's 91.3 million.

The daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor now ranks as the third most-followed Indian on Instagram. Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Priyanka Chopra occupy the first two slots.

Cricketer Kohli leads the Instagram follower count among Indian celebrities with 271 million, followed by Priyanka Chopra with 91.8 million. Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have 85.1 million and 79.8 million followers, respectively.

At 37, Kapoor is enjoying the success of her latest film, the horror-comedy 'Stree 2', which was released on August 15. The film, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Bannerjee and Pankaj Tripathi, is approaching the Rs3 billion mark in global box office collections. It faced competition from Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' and John Abraham's 'Vedaa', both of which premiered on the same day.

'Stree 2', directed by Amar Kaushik, is a worthy sequel to 2018's 'Stree' and features interesting cameos by actors Varun Dhawan and Tamanaah Bhatia.

Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most bankable stars. In 'Stree 2', Kapoor returns as the alluring ghost on a mission to weed out the evil in her small town, Chanderi.

"I want to do films that make me feel like I haven't done this before. Films like 'Stree' are special because they are memorable. I aim to be part of projects that resonate and leave a lasting impression," said Kapoor to reporters in India while promoting this film.

The actress also shared her personal philosophy on relationships, stating, "When we grow up, we often make lists about the kind of partner we want. For me, I do make a list of what kind of a partner I want to be and what kind of qualities I want to have. I want to be the best kind of partner because I truly believe in a fairytale kind of romance and I want to be the best partner for my partner."

Don't Miss It!