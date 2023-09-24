Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Indian lawmaker Raghav Chadha got married at a glittering ceremony at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, in the Northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan on September 24.

Many celebrities marked their presence at the event, from fashion designer Manish Malhotra to tennis sensation Sania Mirza, former Indian cricketer and spin bowling sensation Harbhajan Singh. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aditya Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, were also among the guests.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti’s cousin, was among the absentees, with her mother Madhu Chopra attending the wedding.

Parineeti and Chadha opted for ivory ensemble for the special occasion, with even their respective families donning outfits of the same colour.

The day began with a ‘chooda’ ceremony for Parineeti, when she wore a set of bangles. Chadha’s ‘baraat’, or a procession that escorts the groom, arrived on boats a little later at the venue — located in the middle of a lake.

A day ago, popular Punjabi singer Navraj Hans made the ‘sangeet’ — a pre-wedding musical night — a memorable one for the couple.

Photos of the singer at the event went viral on social media.

Punjabi singer Navraj Hans at the 'sangeet' ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.` Image Credit: Instagram/navrajhans

Parineeti, the star of acclaimed Hindi movie hits like ‘Ishaqzaade’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ got engaged to Chadha in May this year in New Delhi. The event was attended by leading politicians, including Kejriwal and Mann. Chopra Jonas flew down from the US to attend the engagement.

Earlier this year, speculation that Parineeti and Chadha were dating each other flew thick and fast when they were spotted together in London and then in Mumbai. The two studied together in the UK and have been friends for a long time.

They were spotted outside restaurants and airports in Mumbai and Delhi. Yet, they didn’t officially confirm or deny their relationship.

In March, Sanjay Arora, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, the political party with which Chadha is a lawmaker from the North Indian state of Punjab, wished the duo for their “union” on social media.