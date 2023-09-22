Jaipur: Udaipur is all set to host the wedding of AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra at Leela Palace, reports suggest. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are set to reach Udaipur airport on Friday as the wedding rituals start before the big day on September 24.

Along with the couple, their family members and friends will also be present. In this royal wedding, 100 private security guards have been deployed.

Hotel Leela Palace is situated in the middle of Lake Pichola. So, security guards will be deployed on four to five boats in the middle of the lake. Special security has also been deployed at the jetty (platform built till the boat) here.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, other politicians of the country will be attending this wedding. The CMs of Delhi and Punjab will reach Udaipur on Saturday evening. Apart from this, Parineeti's cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas and many big celebrities of Bollywood will be in attendance.

Sources confirmed that celebrities like Karan Johar, tennis player Sania Mirza, designer Manish Malhotra will also come to Udaipur on Saturday for this wedding.

According to hotel sources, special preparations have been made to ensure that photos and videos of the event do not go out along with the preparations for the wedding. Blue colored tape will be pasted on the mobile cameras of those entering the hotel so that they cannot take any video-photograph during the wedding ceremony.

The special thing about this blue tape is that once it is applied to the mobile camera, if someone removes it, an arrow symbol will be visible on the tape. With this, when checked by security, it will be known that the tape has been removed to use the camera.