Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Indian politician Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities have started in Delhi.
Yesterday, the duo hosted a Sufi night for close friends and family members. Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, gave it a miss, but her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth marked their presence at the special function organised at Chadha's residence in the national capital.
Several images and clips have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Priyanka's mom could be seen posing for paparazzi with Siddharth. She was dressed in a white ethnic outfit, while Siddharth opted for a black Indo-western ensemble.
Designer Pawan Sachdeva, who is Chadha's close relative, also attended the Sufi night. Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was present at the pre-wedding function.
Prior to the musical night, the duo sought blessings at a Gurudwara in New Delhi.
The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.
They will reportedly exchange wedding vows on September 23 and 24 with their families and friends in Udaipur.
As for movies, Parineeti is expected to share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ along with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.