Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Indian politician Raghav Chadha are getting married today at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajashthan, and pictures from Saturday's pre-wedding ceremony — the 'Sangeet' (musical nite) — are out.

Popular singer Navraj Hans and DJ Sumit made the 'Sangeet' ceremony a memorable one for the couple-to-be. According to Indian media reports, Hans — the 'Dil Melt Karda' and 'Suno Sajna' hitmaker — shared photographs of the ceremony on Instagram only to delete them later. However by then, fans had picked up on the trail and turned them viral on social media.

While Chadha, a member of Parliament from the North Indian state of Punjab, was dressed smartly in a black suit, Chopra looked elegant in her attire, with henna designs clearly visible on her hands.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, his actress wife Geeta Basra and tennis star Sania Mirza will also be attending Parineeti's wedding.

The wedding festivities began with an 'ardas' ceremony in Delhi earlier this week, followed by a musical Sufi night.

Engagement in May

Chopra, the star of acclaimed Hindi movie hits like ‘Ishaqzaade’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ got engaged to Chadha in May in New Delhi. Details of the event remained a closely guarded secret until the big day.

The engagement was a star studded affair, with politicians ranging from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who also heads the political party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, among those attending the event. Their engagement was held in accordance with Sikh rituals.

There was star power from the film industry, too, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Bollywood actress who has now found her footing in Hollywood, making it to the engagement. However, according to Indian media reports, Priyanka may not attend the wedding, with her mother Madhu Chopra already at the wedding venue.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who's also a close friend of Parineeti, attended the engagement and is also a wedding guest. Malhotra has designed Parineeti's bridal outfit for her big occasion.

Speculation that Parineeti and Chadha were dating each other flew thick and fast when they were spotted together in London and then in Mumbai. The two studied together in the UK and have been friends for a long time.

Earlier this year, they were spotted outside restaurants and airports in Mumbai and Delhi. Yet, they didn’t officially confirm or deny their relationship for a long time as Chopra is known to be extremely guarded about her private life.

In March, Sanjay Arora, a leader of the AAP, wished the duo for their “union”. Even the Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar teased him about social media getting into a spin over the news. Chadha had then responded by saying he’ll entertain questions on ‘rajneeti’ (politics), not Parineeti.