Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician fiance Raghav Chadha, a member of Parliament and senior leader of the Indian political party Aam Aadmi Party, were seen doing ‘seva’ (service) recently inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar, in the North Indian state of Punjab.
Seeking blessings for their marriage at the temple, a holy shrine for the Sikh community, Chopra was seen washing dishes while talking to other people doing ‘seva’ in the temple complex.
Chadha was seen doing the same. While Chopra wore a beige kurta salwar with a dupatta on her head, Chadha donned a white kurta and pajama with a grey Nehru jacket and his head covered with a saffron cloth.
The couple got engaged in May this year and their engagement party was attended by several high-profile guests, including her cousin, the Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and the chief ministers of Punjab and Delhi, Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejirwal.
Chopra recently starred in the Hindi films ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ and ‘Uunchai’. She will be seen next in the films ‘Chamkila’ and ‘The Great Indian Rescue’.