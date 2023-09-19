Ahead of her marriage with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra’s home in Mumbai has been lit up as the wedding celebrations are all set to begin.
A video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram shows Parineeti's high-rise apartment all lit up. The picture was captioned: “Light Pari ke Ghar pe”.
Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha's flat at Pandara Road is beefed up with tight security, ahead of his wedding with the star.
The ‘Kesari’ actress reached the national capital on Sunday, and the mehndi celebration will begin today at 3pm.
The duo is reportedly set to leave for Udaipur for the main wedding functions scheduled on September 23 and 24. On September 24, the couple will get married at Udaipur’s luxurious The Leela Palace.