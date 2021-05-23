Neena Gupta Image Credit: Instagram/NeenaGupta

Indian actress and director Neena Gupta will release her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ [If I speak the truth] on June 14.

“Last year in the lockdown, I wrote my book, my autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’. I thought in these difficult and gloomy times, when we are sad and at home, maybe my book will help you tide some of the days,” said Gupta in a video posted by her publishing house Penguin India.

Gupta remains one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors and is known for living her life on her own terms.

The National Award-winning Indian actress, who was appreciated widely for her turn as an expectant mother in her late fifties in ‘Badhaai Ho’, will talk about her milestones in her life and career.

“She details the big milestones in her life, her unconventional pregnancy and single parenthood, and a successful second innings in Bollywood,” the publisher said in a statement.

Her book will also touch upon issues such as how to survive in Bollywood as an outsider, its internal politics, and how to thrive without the help of an acting dynasty behind her.

“‘Sach Kahun Toh’ is a candid, self-deprecating portrait of the person behind the persona, detailing her life’s many choices, her battles against stereotypes, then and now, and how she may not be as unconventional as people think her to be,” said her publisher in the statement.

She made her debut in 1985, and had a sort of resurgence in her career with the film ‘Badhaai Ho’. She also famously raised her daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta as a single parent.

In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Gupta said that Bollywood is going through an interesting phase for female actors.

Masaba Gupta with her mother Neena Gupta

“It is not only the female characters, but also different dynamics of middle-aged characters are getting explored. The subjects of films are changing because we have found a new audience who are interested in stories rather than the age of the character. That’s a positive change,” said Gupta.

Gupta was last seen as an 90-year-old grandmother in ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ out on Netflix now.