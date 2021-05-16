1 of 11
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turned 33 today. Here's a look at some little known facts about the 'Uri: Surgical Strike' star.
Image Credit: Insta/sunsunnykhez
Vicky has been on a roll since making his Bollywood debut in the film Masaan, for which he also received the Best Male Debut award. His depiction of drug- addict cop, in Raman Raghav 2.0, demonstrated that he would be around for a long time.
Image Credit: Insta/vickykaushal09
As Iqbal Syed, Pakistani military officer in one of the year's biggest hits, Raazi, in which he portrays Alia Bhatt's shy husband who grows emotionally attached to her and ultimately experiences heartbreak. To say the least, his performances are enthralling, and he gets right into the skin of the character.
Image Credit: Supplied
In Uri, he reprised his role as an army officer. The film, was based on India's famous surgical strike on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2016.
Image Credit:
Despite the fact that his father is a well-known action director, Vicky worked as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap for the movie Gangs of Wasseypur and did theatre, before attempting acting.
Image Credit: Insta/vickykaushal09
He has unquestionably shown that he is one of the best in the industry with a large number of fantastic films under his belt. In Manmarziyaan, he has added yet another dimension to his acting abilities by perfectly portraying a flashy Punjabi munda and putting forth the emotional complexities of a guy who apprehensive about committing to a relationship.
Image Credit: Supplied
Finally, despite his stereotypical Gujarati accent and stale Gujarati jokes about mispronouncing snacks as snakes and hall as hole, Sanju proved that a supporting character, the hero's best friend, can be just as powerful as the hero himself.
Image Credit: Vicky Kaushal in a still from Sanju (Courtesy YouTube)
Vicky has often grands grabbed headlines due to scandals and rumors surrounding him, whether it's about his movies or his love life. His rumoured affair with Katrina Kaif drew more eyeballs considering neither celebrity has confirmed nor denied the news openly. The duo have been spotted together at a recent awards nights, Diwali parties and much more.
Image Credit: Supplied
Karan Johar shared a video on Instagram in July 2019 in which a number of celebrities were seen partying, including Vicky Kaushal Many people suspected him to be under the influence of drugs as he appeared to be a little 'dizzy.' Despite Karan's claim that no drugs were used at his party, a FIR was filed against the celebrities. Vicky spoke out about the accusations in an interview, saying they had a "massive impact" on him.
Image Credit: Insta/vickykaushal09
He will be next be seen in Shoojit Sircars’ Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama, a superhero flick with a mythological twist and Mr Lele, among other films. In addition, he is working on Karan Johars’ Takht.
Image Credit: iNSTA/vickykaushal09
Vicky grew up in a chawl in Mumbai, where he spent his entire childhood. He left his job as an electronics engineer to pursue a career in show business. A gifted and talented Bollywood actor who has managed to woo both the audience and the critics. He is rightfully dubbed "Bollywood's Next Big Thing."
Image Credit: Insta/vickykaushal09