Coming up: Another hush-hush wedding in Bollywood. This one features actor Randeep Hooda and his long-time actress-girlfriend, Lin Laishram, according to a report in ‘Bombay Times’.
BT quoted a reliable source as saying that the two will tie the knot at an intimate ceremony this month and it won’t be in Mumbai. Not much else is known, given that Hooda is an extremely private person.
Randeep, 47, and Lin, 37, have never spoken openly about their relationship, though there have been hints on their social media posts. In 2021, for insrance, Hooda posted for Laishram’s birthday, saying: “Keep smiling in the sun.. always. Happy Birthday @linlaishram (sic).”
A year later, he posted a picture of them in traditional outfits during Diwali. Since then, the two have often featured on each other’s social media handles. On Randeep’s birthday this year, Laishram had shared some pictures, saying: “Happy birthday, my hot fudge (sic).”
On the work front, Randeep will next be seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, in which he plays the titular freedom fighter. Laishram was recently seen in ‘Jaane Jaan’.