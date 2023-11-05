As Indian cricketer Virat Kohli turned 35 on Sunday, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma dropped a sweet birthday wish for him, calling him ‘exceptional’ in every role, and said he continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat.
Sharma took to social media and shared a string of photos of the batting maestro.
The first picture shows a news clipping with a headline “Virat Kohli only cricketer to take a wicket on 0th ball of T20I career.”
The second picture features Virat in his cricket practice jersey, in a candid and quirky pose. The last picture is a happy selfie of the lovebirds.
The ‘PK’ actress wrote in the caption: “He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat… I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli,” followed by a red heart emoji.
The post was liked by Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Mira Rajput, and Pooja Hegde.
Virat dropped a red heart, and dancing man emoji in the comment section and anushka replied to him with a red heart. The comment section was filled with birthday wishes for Virat.
Anushka and Virat had tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. On January 11, 2021, they had daughter, Vamika.