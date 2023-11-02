Celebrating Halloween in a unique fashion, Sidhartha Mallya, the 36-year-old actor and model, popped the question of 'will you marry me?' to his girlfriend, Jasmine, in a quirky and fun manner at a party in Los Angeles.
Dressed in Halloween attire, Sidhartha, donning a pumpkin costume, proposed to Jasmine, who was clad as a witch, as shared through Instagram posts.
The caption read, "Well, I guess you're stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa (thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin)." The engagement announcement was a playful and joyous moment for the couple, resonating with their shared happiness and love.
Jasmine, in her own Instagram caption, expressed her overwhelming happiness, declaring the engagement day as the "best day of my life." She claimed she felt gratitude for being able to spend her life with her best friend and thanked everyone who contributed to making the day special.
In a subsequent post, Jasmine showcased the engagement ring, captioning it, "Forever and ever." The couple's engagement marks a significant milestone in their relationship, celebrated amidst the joy of Halloween and the promise of a shared future.
Sidhartha Mallya's journey has seen him traverse continents for education, having completed his studies at institutions like Queen Mary University of London, Wellington College, and the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in Los Angeles, California.
Sidhartha born into the influential Mallya family in India, released a memoir in 2021. This book shed light on his personal struggles with mental health, provided insight into a different aspect of his life.
Alongside his familial ties to the UB Group, he has made his mark in the entertainment industry as an actor, model, and through various ventures, including a stint as a marketing manager at Guinness. e made his feature film debut in the Netflix original ‘Brahman Naman’, which premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. The book will be released on October 21.