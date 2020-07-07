Dubai: In a new development, Mumbai Police have taken into custody CCTV recordings of the building where the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput lived.
No cameras were installed in his house, said Abhishek Trimukhe DCP (Zone IX), Mumbai Police, who added that a forensic report is awaited.
ALSO READ
- ‘Dil Bechara’ trailer beats ‘Avengers: Endgame’ record
- Celebrity suicides: Why did Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput take his own life?
- Director Anubhav Sinha claims discussion on Sushant’s suicide is agenda-driven
- Why did Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput change SIM card 50 times a month? asks actor Shekhar Suman
Bollywood actor Rajput was found dead – hanging - in his apartment on June 14, a week after his former manager Disha Salian committed suicide.
As their deaths sent shockwaves in the country, it also sparked a debate about nepotism and metal health and the fragile support the industry offers. While Rajput’s death was also ruled a suicide, the police are conducting a thorough investigation. The cloth that was allegedly used in the hanging is being tested for tensile strength while the absence of a suicide note continues to baffle. Many A-listers have been spotted at the station, giving their statements.
The confiscation of the CCTV footage comes a day after director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statement at Mumbai’s Bandra Police Station.
Trimukhe was also quoted as saying by ANI: “Mumbai Police is investigating into all important details about this case. Mumbai Police is awaiting response from Nodal of Twitter, about the alleged tweets circulated on social media from SSR handle.”
Posthumously, the trailer of Rajput’s last project, ‘Dil Bechara’, released on Monday, drawing praise, support and sentiments of sadness from Rajput’s industry peers.
The remake of ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ is out on July 24, on video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.