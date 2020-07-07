Anubhav Sinha Image Credit: Supplied

Director Anubhav Sinha has expressed frustration with the wide-ranging discussions around Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

Rajput’s demise has sparked conversations on a variety of issues, including nepotism and Bollywood’s power camps.

“What is going on is ridiculous. I would allow that young boy to rest. He must have been really disturbed in his head, restless and not at peace at all. I think we should just let him be for some time,” Sinha said.

“It’s not easy to take your own life and especially when you’re doing rather well. We need to keep quiet but a lot has been spoken about, and I suspect there is some politics that has gotten into it, and that’s not good for anybody — not for the boy at all,” he added.

The filmmaker feels people needs to be sensitive towards Rajput’s family.

Sushant Singh Rajput. Image Credit: Twitter

“They need to think about him and his family. Every day there is some drama or the other, which is disturbing. I didn’t know him, I never met him, but I am disturbed. He was just 34. I made my first film at 36 and he was younger than that. I personally think that this entire discussion is pretty agenda-driven and that is the reason why I don’t want to participate in it,” he added.

On June 14, Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his domestic help, which left the industry and his fans shocked.

He reportedly had been battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment. The toxic culture of Bollywood and imbalance of power are two things that have been highlighted after his demise.

“In any era, there have been more powerful people than the rest, and I am not only talking about Bollywood,” Sinha said. “So that is not something new. It is the order of the world that some people have more power than the rest — which according to me is not fine but that is how the world is.”

He added: “Most businesses are so ruthless. It’s about me having the larger market share, me having a better number of stock exchanges. Our business is such that it deals with human beings. So, every product is a human being, it could be a director, an actor, or a DOP.”