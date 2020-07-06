Dil Bechara Image Credit: Supplied

It's impossible not to spot the irony and the irrevocable tragedy in the trailer Sushant Singh Rajput's swan song and his career's final film 'Dil Bechara' about a young couple who fall recklessly in love as cancer stares them both in the face.

His lines: "When we are born or when we die is not in our hands, but how we live our life is in our hands" strikes close to the heart as we try to savour Rajput's impish expressions. Knowing that this star-crossed romance is his final farewell to films makes it almost impossible for us to be totally objective about the trailer which released online on July 7.

But we will still give it a shot. It's actress Sanjana Sanghi's first attempt at acting, but our eyes are drawn to Rajput more.

Rajput steals the show

The trailer, which got a robust reaction from Rajput's fans (225k views in the first 10 minutes), has its share of golden moments. The scenes in which he tells his lover that he is not going take a step back from her because of her disease is bittersweet.

Rajput displays a contagious charm and he seems to have sunk his teeth into playing the lead hero Immanuel Rajkummar Jr (or Manny), a young man who is also learning to live with cancer.

The lines about this romance with no fairytale, happy endings might seem corny, but because we lost Rajput to suicide last month, we are willing to overlook any flaws. The scene in the trailer where he screams that he's still a virgin is pushing it.

As the movie deals with death, mortality and love conquering all, the trailer is promising and its appeal is exponentially increased because we know this is Rajput's final film.

Emotional high

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in 'Dil Bechara' Image Credit: Supplied

Yet, for the late actor's legion of fans, it was a bittersweet afternoon for those who were eagerly awaiting for the trailer release of Rajput’s posthumous release, ‘Dil Bechara’.

Set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, all eyes were on casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s debut film for Rajput alone.

‘Dil Bechara’, a star-crossed romance of a cancer-ridden young couple, will be Bollywood’s answer to the Hollywood drama, ‘The Fault In Our Stars’.

Rajput’s film was due to release on the big screen on May 8, but got postponed due to the global pandemic.

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee in crucial roles.

Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14 and his suicide has sent shockwaves across the Hindi film industry and fans.

After his death, Chhabra has been speaking about his close bond with the late actor. Apparently, they had forged a pact that Rajput would star in his directorial debut and the actor had kept his end of the bargain.

“Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from ‘Kai Po Che!’ to ‘Dil Bechara’. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him.”

Meanwhile, the Bollywood industry has also come out to support Rajput's film. Actor Vidyut Jammwal posted a video on Twitter, asking his fans to show love to the trailer and the film, when it releases.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to Twitter to show his support. "Love the trailer of #DilBechara - Sanjana & #SushantSinghRajput both are magical on screen. Will be ready with my Pop Corn to celebrate the legacy of this fine actor. You will live forever dear Sushant - in our hearts - shining bright in the skies."