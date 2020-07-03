Indian choreographer Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina Khan is still reeling from her mother’s death and seeking closure.
Read More
However, the daughter is convinced that her mother will make actors who died recently like Sushant Singh Rajput dance together in heaven.
“She was an absolute legend and is irreplaceable. Everybody knows that and she’s like no other choreographer. Now that’s she in heaven, she will make Sushant, Irrfan, Sridevi and Rishi Kapoorji dance together,” said Khan from Mumbai in an exclusive interview with Gulf News.
Saroj Khan, 71, died in Mumbai on July 3 following a cardiac arrest. The dance maestro, who has choreographed close to 2,000 songs, complained first of breathing issues.
“She was admitted on June 20 in a hospital after complaining of breathing issues. She was COVID-19 negative. But the breathing issues became extended and worse. We put her on oxygen, but her diabetes shot up to 600 and 630 suddenly … Last night, she then had a cardiac arrest and she couldn’t be revived. I still cannot believe that she is gone,” said Sukaina.
Saroj Khan is survived by three children.
It has been a grim year for Bollywood. Earlier this month, Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai. The entertainment world also lost Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor to cancer this year.