The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, ‘Dil Bechara’, surpassed the record of superhero film ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to become the most liked trailer on YouTube in 24 hours.
The trailer of ‘Dil Bechara’ is all set to break more records as it has raked in over 24 million views and has been liked over 5 million times within just 24 hours of being released.
It has received a positive response from viewers and Bollywood celebrities, who have lauded it and Rajput’s performance in it.
‘Dil Bechara’, adapted from John Green’s book ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, sees Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi living out their love story while Sanghi’s character battles cancer.
Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and produced by Fox Star Studios the film is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.