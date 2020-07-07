Several celebrities took to social media to heap praises on the trailer of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’, which was released on Monday.
Veteran star Anil Kapoor termed the trailer as a “reminder to live each and every moment to the fullest.”
“A reminder to all of us to live each and every moment to the fullest. A beautiful trailer and tribute to the star we lost too soon but get to see him shine on screen one last time and be immortalised through his work forever in millions of hearts. #DilBechara,” tweeted Kapoor.
Actor-director Farhan Akhtar also appreciated the trailer.
“Just watched #DilBecharaTrailer .. it does, of course, remind us that we have lost a talented actor way too soon but it also brings a smile to the face with it’s charming, bittersweet feel .. my best wishes to @CastingChhabra and the team. Look forward to it,” he tweeted along with a link to the trailer.
Bhumi Pednekar tweeted: “#DilBechara Overwhelmed with millions of emotions...Can’t wait you watch it.”
Rajput’s close friend and ‘Raabta’ co-star Kriti Sanon said that it would be hard for her to watch the film.
“#DilBechara Its gonna be really hard to watch this one.. but how can I not?” she tweeted.
Adapted from the famous John Green novel, ‘The Fault In Our Stars,’ the film will release on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.