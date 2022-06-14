Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor has now been released on station bail after he was arrested on Monday after his medical reports came in, according to a police statement.
The other four people detained have also been released on station bail, the statement further read. The four people include a business manager, an industrialist, a digital marketing entrepreneur and a photographer, according to reports.
“Siddhanth and the four others will have to further appear before the police as and when called,” said Bengaluru City Police’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheema Shankar Gulled.
Siddhanth, who is veteran actor Shakti Kapoor’s son, was detained by Bengaluru Police on Sunday night after cops raided a party in the city over the illegal consumption of drugs.
“We got info that a party is going on and they have consumed drugs. We raided and detained 35 people. We didn’t find any drugs on their person but found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby. We will investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it,” DCP Guled said earlier.
Samples of people suspected of having consumed drugs were sent for medical tests and six turned positive, according to the police. Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside.
“[The] hotel has been given notice, we have asked specific questions, they will have to answer. Bengaluru city police have declared war on drugs and this was part of it. Earlier in the month, we had conducted a raid, where 34 had tested positive for drugs,” added DCP Gulled.