Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Sacred Games' Image Credit: Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui sure knows how to deliver surprises, either on or off screen. The award-winning Bollywood actor, who was in Dubai this past weekend, has apparently decided to quit working for streaming platforms.

In an interview with entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the actor has reportedly blasted Bollywood production studios for turning streaming platforms into a money-making racket where mediocre content is being pushed out to collect big bucks.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Image Credit: AFP

“The [streaming] platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don’t deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say,” he said in the interview, while adding: “It’s become dhanda [racket] for big production houses and actors... Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT [over-the-top or streaming] field. Producers get whopping amounts to create unlimited content.”

Interestingly, Siddiqui’s comments come riding on the coattails of the accolades he’s received for his turn in web-based content such as ‘Sacred Games’ (Netflix), ‘Serious Men’ (Netflix), ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ (Netflix) and ‘Ghoomketu’ (Zee5). His turn in ‘Serious Men’ also earned him a nomination at the Emmy International Awards last year.

Nawazuddin Siddique, Indian actor at the red carpet arrives for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Meydan on Thursday. 28th October 2021. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Yet, Siddiqui points out that when he first started working for web-based content in 2018, the playing field was different. “The excitement and challenge around the digital medium” that he experienced while working on ‘Sacred Games’ is now gone, he said. “When I can’t bear to watch them how can I bear to be in them?” he added.