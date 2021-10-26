1 of 17
It promises to be a night to remember as some of Bollywood’s biggest stars head down to the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night to be held on October 28 at The Meydan Hotel.
Names such as Kajol (pictured), Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddique, Urvashi Rautela, Maneish Paul, Gulshan Grover, Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shruti Haasan, Daisy Shah, Zarine Khan, Sunil Grover and Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly are all expected to attend.
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar (pictured) will also shine at the event, while Bollywood singers Sonu Nigam, Amaal Malik, Shaan, Udit Narayan, Kanika Kapoor and Tulsi Kumar will also be there on the night.
From Pakistan, stars such as Mahira Khan (pictured), Maya Ali, Humayun Saeed, Shehreyar Munawar and Jawed Sheikh will also be in attendance. As we countdown to the big event, we take a look at all the stars who are set to perform on Thursday.
Bollywood star Nora Fatehi will feature in one of the most anticipated performances at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night, which will be held in the UAE on October 28 at The Meydan Hotel. Fatehi, who impressed fans with her dance moves in films such as ‘Street Dancer 3D’ and songs that include ‘Dilbar’ (‘Satyameva Jayate) and ‘Kamariya’ (‘Stree’), is bound to show off her skills at the glittering event in Dubai.
Popular Egyptian actor-singer Mohamed Ramadan will also be performing amidst the bevy of stars on the night. The rapper and music producer has popular hits such as ‘Alla Allah’, ‘Ya Habibi’, in collaboration with ‘Gims’ and ‘Mafia’. He recently even shot a music video with Urvashi Rautela titled ‘Versace Baby’, which was filmed in Dubai.
Rautela, who is a frequent visitor to Dubai, will also get into the groove on the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. The actress last starred in the film ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ and is sure to impress on the Dubai stage with her popular dance tracks.
Sunny Leone promises to be one of the highlights of the night as the actress will set the stage on fire with her live performance. Leone, who made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Jism 3’, is sure to shake it to some of her popular tracks at the event at The Meydan Hotel.
Bollywood singer Tulsi Kumar has lent her voice to tracks such as ‘Dus Bahane 2.0’, ‘O Saki Saki’, ‘Tu Laung Main Elaachi’ and more will also perform at the Meydan Hotel on October 28. Get ready to dance in your seats with her latest songs.
Kanika Kapoor, who is best known for her hit tracks ‘Baby Doll’, ‘Desi Look’, ‘Farrate Maar’ and more will bring the energy to Dubai with her performance on the night. Fingers crossed that she belts out some of her new tracks and gives the audience here a sneak preview.
Salman Khan’s find Daisy Shah is a talented dancer and will bring the moves to the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night stage. She was last seen with Khan in ‘Race 3’, which was filmed in Abu Dhabi.
Amaal Mallik, who also got a dream debut when he created music for Salman Khan’s film ‘Jai Ho’, will be performing in Dubai on October 28. The talented singer and composer is likely to belt out his popular numbers, ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘O Khuda’ and more.
Udit Narayan is the most famous singing voice in Bollywood from the ‘90s. He has sung for superstars Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan over the decades and is a Bollywood legend who can't be matched. It will be interesting to see what he whips out on stage on the night.
The talented Iraqi singer Sattar Saad, who shot to fame after being featured on ‘The Voice: The Sweetest Voice (Season 2)’, which featured on MBC 4, will also be in attendance and will croon some popular numbers to get the audience excited.
Actor-comedian Sunil Grover will be an entertaining addition to the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night for sure. After making a name on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Grover was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series ‘Tandav’, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dimple Kapadia and Kritika Kamra among others. He had also acted in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Bharat’ in 2019.
Hosts of the night will be Wauscha De Souza and Maniesh Paul (pictured). The film actor and television host extraordinaire will be engaging stars and the crowds as he takes to the Meydan stage in Dubai on October 28. Paul will be hosting the star-studded event on the night and it promises to be entertaining.
Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night tickets are available online starting from Dh157.50 from PlatinumList. | Pictured is Pakistani actress Maya Ali who is expected to attend the awards.
