1 of 12
Udit Narayan poses on the red carpet at Meydan.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
2 of 12
Rakhi Sawant arrives for the glitzy night at Meydan on Thursday.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
3 of 12
Urvashi Rautella was in the audience at Meydan.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
4 of 12
Nawazuddin Siddique at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Meydan on Thursday, 28 October 2021.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
5 of 12
Kajol was among the stars to turn out for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
6 of 12
Mohammad Ramadan on the red carpet at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Meydan on Thursday, 28 October 2021.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
7 of 12
Gulshan Grover arrives for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Meydan on Thursday, 28 October 2021.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
8 of 12
Sunny Leone performing live at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 12
Prem Chopra arrives for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Meydan on Thursday, 28 October 2021.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
10 of 12
Pakistani actress Maya Ali arrives at Meydan.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
11 of 12
Indian singer Kanika Kapoor with comedian Nitin on the red carpet.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
12 of 12
Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir arrives for the event.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News