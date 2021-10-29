1 of 13
When it came down to celebrity power, glamour, and spectacle, there was no beating all the action that took place at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night at The Meydan Hotel on October 28. It was a night filled with dramatic entrances by powerhouse talents like Egyptian superstar Mohamad Ramadan and Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, stirring acceptance speeches by the likes of Lifetime Achievement Award winner Zeenat Aman, and awe-inspiring dance performances.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 13
Gulf News was on the ground witnessing all the drama and pizzazz that would rival a Bollywood musical. The glittering awards ceremony lasted for more than five hours, but we have whittled down the event to our top 12 glorious moments of the night...
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3 of 13
1. Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan’s dramatic entry and live act: There’s something awe-inducing about a talent making an entrance in style. Egyptian superstar Ramadan zoomed onto the stage on a souped-up yellow luxury convertible. The vision of him sitting on the hood of car as fireworks played out on stage was a sight to behold. It was Ramadan’s first performance at a Bollywood awards night and he didn’t disappoint. Both Ramadan and Urvashi Rautela — his co-star in the Dubai-shot song ‘Versace Baby’ — were in top form. It was an outdoor event and Ramadan took off his shirt and busted a few complicated dance moves with Rautela. “I love you Dubai and thank you my Indian fans and thank you everybody,” he said repeatedly as he blew kisses to the audience. Rautela was dressed in a blue glittering off-shoulder gown and matched steps with Ramadan’s Arabic hits such as ‘Ya Habibi’. Their performance was power-packed and filled with impressive on-stage pyro techniques. Ramadan took home the Superstar Of The Arab World honour.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4 of 13
2. Sunny Leone’s palanquin-style entry: If Ramadan chose to make an entrance in a swanky car that stopped near the stage, Bollywood actress Leone was equally enterprising. Like the olden days when royalty was carted in a velvet palanquin, this Bollywood beauty chose to be carried onto the stage in a red velvet and gold couch. Leone, in a violet glittering mini skirt and thigh-high boots, was sprawled on the couch and waved to her legion of beloved fans like how a queen would. Undoubtedly, her entry elicited a thunderous applause from her fans gathered at the Apron Views ground at The Meydan Hotel. She began her energetic dance act with her hit number ‘Babydoll’. She was also honoured with the Most Popular Face of the Middle East award. “I wasn’t expecting this. This is pretty awesome. I want to thank Filmfare [Middle East] for giving me a chance to perform in front of all my lovely fans. I want to thank Rizwan [Sajan] and your entire family. You all have a heart of gold … I didn’t know I was so popular here. I love Dubai and I love you all,” said Leone blowing a kiss to her fans.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 13
3. Zeenat Aman’s emotional acceptance speech: The legendary actress who’s always remembered for her iconic songs such as ‘Dum Aaro Dum’ proved that she has still got it. At the request of the anchor, she recited the famous verses of ‘Chura Liya Hain Tumne Jo Dil Ko’ in her inimitable classy voice. She also regaled her fans how this Filmfare Middle East Lifetime Achievement honour was a significant moment in her life. “This is an iconic moment for me. I won my first Filmfare Award 50 years ago for my debut film in my first year in Hindi cinema. It’s a full-circle-moment today. I want to thank you all today for this wonderful honour … This awards is very, very special for me,” said Aman.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
6 of 13
4. Kajol had a message for her fans: As Kajol was awarded the Filmfare Middle East Powerhouse Performer For Over Two Decades award from designer Manish Malhotra, she reminded her army of fans about patronising cinemas that are once again open amid the pandemic. “Theatres are now open, go buy tickets and watch them at the cinemas so that we can continue to make good films for you all,” said Kajol. She’s married to Ajay Devgn, producer and actor, who is gearing up for the release of his new film ‘Sooryavanshi’ soon.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 13
5. Nora Fatehi’s tribute to Zeenat Aman’s body of work: Fatehi, a consummate dancer and actress, proved last night that her hips never lie. Dressed in a red bustier and skirt with high slits, she swayed to Aman’s biggest hits. Her turn in ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ and ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ was splendid. But it was her belly-dancing moves that impressed us the most. After Katrina Kaif, Fatehi is easily one of the best on-stage dancers that we have today in Bollywood and she proved that she doesn’t take that responsibility lightly. The actress revealed that she was supposed to hand over the Lifetime Achievement Award to Aman, but couldn’t do so at the last minute. But that didn’t stop her from praising the legendary actress. “It was an honour to give a tribute to Zeenat Aman … Thank you so much for this International Rising Star award and I promise live up to this title,” said Fatehi.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 13
6. Mahira Khan’s powerful words to her fans: As this Pakistani actress took home the Superstar from Pakistan trophy, she had an important message for her fans globally. The star, who made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’, spoke about how art can bolster cultural ties between nations. The Filmfare Middle East Night saw a confluence of Arab, Indian, and Pakistani talents under one roof. “What is truly lovely about being here is that it shows art transcends boundaries and borders. I say this all the time. When I am standing here, I am wearing my country’s flag on my back but that doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate all the other people and achievers who are here. I admire them. This is for art and art alone,” said Khan raising her trophy in the air.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 13
7. Manushi Chhillar’s graceful presence: The former Miss World, who was honoured with the Beauty For Social Good award for Project Shakti, brought her fashion A-game onto the red carpet. Dressed in an off-shoulder, voluminous fuchsia gown, she looked like a vision in pink. Though she didn’t speak after receiving the trophy from Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director Publications of Al Nisr Publishing, she exuded class and grace with her every move.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10 of 13
8. Amaal Malik’s sporty on-stage act: The popular singer, who walked away with Best Music Composer trophy, was spotted limping after he took a fall during rehearsals, but we have to give it to him for performing even under the circumstance. The actor’s vocals needed no on-stage histrionics, but Malik powered through his performance like a true blue professional.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11 of 13
9. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s simple act: Siddiqui proved that he’s as real as it gets. He stayed till the very end of the awards show and was the epitome of patience and grace as he took home the Filmfare Middle East Excellence in Cinema trophy. He even had fun on stage with Danube’s Anis Sajan as he had a dialogue face-off from his hit film ‘Raees’. At one point, he even revealed that he didn’t remember the words and that made him incredibly humane.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
12 of 13
10. Sheheryar Munawar’s short and sweet acceptance speech: The Pakistani filmmaker got the Best Debutant Filmmaker award and he kept his winning speech short and sweet. He gave a big shout to Mahira Khan and all his fans for their unconditional support and love.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
13 of 13
11. Gulshan Grover’s not-so-subtle promotional plug: You have to hand it over to Gulshan Grover for trying to plug a men’s beauty product shameless during an awards ceremony. “Honey, I am not subtle here … This is hard-sell marketing,” joked Groved as he walked the red carpet along with the men’s grooming product in hand. The legendary actor, who is known for his villain roles, knew he was being cheeky but he embraced it to the hilt.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News