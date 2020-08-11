Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan seems to have embraced virtual learning and is back to studying after recovering from COVID-19.
A video clip of Aaradhya thanking her teacher online and studying diligently is now doing the rounds on social media and gaining traction. The short clip reveals the young mind narrating a cautionary tale.
The Bachchans, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, have recovered and are now back home in Mumbai.
It was Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter who recovered first, followed by actor Abhishek Bachchan who got discharged from the hospital in Mumbai this week.