The Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple in Bangkok.
Image Credit: AFP
A bas-relief of physicist Albert Einstein inside the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple.
Image Credit: AFP
Buddha statues inside the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple.
Image Credit: AFP
Dragon Ball manga character Master Roshi on the facade of the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple.
Image Credit: AFP
Decorations on the facade of the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple.
Image Credit: AFP
A figure of Batman on the facade of the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple.
Image Credit: AFP
A gold-plated sculpture of English football player David Beckham in a Manchester United jersey at the base of a Buddha statue.
Image Credit: AFP
A statue of an imaginary creature.
Image Credit: AFP
A gold-plated sculpture of British football player David Beckham (R) in a Manchester United jersey at the base of a Buddha statue at the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple.
Image Credit: AFP
Sculptures of Chinese mythical figures on the roof of the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple.
Image Credit: AFP
A sculpture of Argentine revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara under the roof of the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple.
Image Credit: AFP
A bas-relief inside the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple in Bangkok.
Image Credit: AFP
A figure of Captain America (C) among imaginary creatures on the facade of the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple.
Image Credit: AFP
Mythical and imaginary creatures decorating the facade of the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple.
Image Credit: AFP
A figure of Superman on the facade of the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple.
Image Credit: AFP
Decorations on the facade of the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple.
Image Credit: AFP
A figure of Spiderman on the facade of the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple.
Image Credit: AFP
A statue of the Pokemon manga character Pikachu (R) among imaginary creatures on the facade of the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple.
Image Credit: AFP
Statues of Pinocchio and Mickey Mouse among imaginary creatures on the facade of the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple.
Image Credit: AFP
The One Piece manga character Monkey D. Luffy (L) among imaginary creatures on the facade of the Wat Pariwat Buddhist temple.
Image Credit: AFP