Dubai: The Syrian singer Sabah Fakhri passed away today (Tuesday) at the age of 88, the Syrian News Agency has reported.

Born in 1933 in the city of Aleppo, which is considered one of the most important centers of Arab music, Fakhri was one of the most prominent figures in the regional industry.

Over the past few years, Fakhri has rarely appeared due to physical conditions. In 2019, he appeared at the Damascus Opera House but his movements were very slow.

He entered the Guinness World Records for the longest 10-hour non-stop concert in Venezuela in 1968.

From a very young age, he showed great interest in singing and was taught by one of his mother’s friends. He then became attached to art after he had learned at the age of six the recitation of the Holy Quran, which taught him how to control his voice.

His voice is distinguished by a very clear mastery of letter exits, as well as the ability to move from one musical position to another easily and smoothly.

Although he came from a very traditional background and a very religious and conservative family, he loved music and singing like the rest of the families in Aleppo, so his talent was recognised at an early age and it was not an obstacle in the face of his artistic rise.

He refined his talent by studying at the Aleppo Institute of Music and then at the Damascus Institute, graduating in 1948.