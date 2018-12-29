A: A lesson my father always taught me can be simplified into these words: ‘Have fun, be good, and do your best.’ ... My father has always taught me to do things in a way that I enjoy myself, that I do them at my absolute best with full commitment and that I am able to help people and others around me while doing so. My mum has taught me countless things that would take too long to mention. However, two specific ones come to mind. First is to always make sure that people around me have my best interest at heart and to be very wise with the people I trust. Second is one that I have learned through observing her, which is to always be kind. My mother is and always will be the kindest person I come across. She is selfless and always has the best intentions.